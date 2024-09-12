NNPC Destroy 134 Illegal Refineries, In Seven Days

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reported that 134 illegal refineries were destroyed and 63 illegal pipeline connections were uncovered in the past week.

The NNPC reported that a joint team of security agents intercepted a large wooden boat illegally loading stolen crude oil from Barge AGS01 within the OML 18 operating area at around 2 am on Sunday. The NNPC noted that the large wooden boat was caught receiving crude oil from the barge based on reliable information.

According to the NNPC, the barge was towed away with a tugboat in custody. Additionally, five speedboats used to tow the large wooden boat to the illegal loading site were also detained while the barge was towed away. The NNPC seized the particulars of the tugboats and barge involved in the operation for further investigation.

The NNPC further reported that in Rivers State, two barges involved in illegal bunkering activities were seized and their crew members were arrested. Additionally, wooden boats transporting stolen crude oil were confiscated in Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Abia States.

The NNPC stated that 63 illegal connections were discovered in critical locations throughout the Niger Delta. In Bayelsa and Abia States, pipelines were promptly repaired, and illegal connections were detected and removed.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) revealed that not only pipelines but also swamps and waterways are being aimed at by vandals and oil thieves, so also, Illegal refineries, which pollute the environment and drain the economy, have been destroyed in states like Rivers, Abia, and Bayelsa.

In Rivers State, authorities uncovered hidden storage locations. In Bayelsa State, crude oil intended for the black market was seized. Law enforcement agencies also intercepted a vehicle carrying stolen crude oil packed in jerry cans, and the driver was arrested.

It said that 48 of those incidents took place in the deep blue water, 81 in the central region, 134 in the eastern region and 39 in the western region.

25 suspects were arrested and handed over to government security agencies for further investigation.

“Between August 31 and September 6, 2024, a total of 302 incidents were identified across various locations in the Niger Delta from several incident sources like Tantita Security Services, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Maton Engineering Company, Heirs Energies Limited, Oando PLC, NNPC Limited’s Command and Control Centre and government security agencies,” the NNPC explained.

It vowed, “There is no backing down on the war on crude oil theft until the menace is eradicated.”

Despite efforts by security agencies, reports show that oil theft incidents in Nigeria have continued to rise. The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, stated that crude theft was deterring investors from investing in the Niger Delta.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University