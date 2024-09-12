How Real Warri Pikin Attempted Suicide Over Debt

Anita Asuoha, Nigerian comedienne popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has shared her harrowing experience of attempting suicide over a N22 million debt. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she stated that while facing financial difficulties, a motivational speaker who had an encounter with her husband convinced him to explore various business ventures.

Her husband, inspired by the motivation, tried several businesses to achieve financial success, but unfortunately, these attempts led the family into a N22 million debt.

In commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, the comedian revealed that after all efforts failed, she attempted suicide in June 2018.

“I tried suicide so you don’t have to, in 2018, June 6, 3 pm to be precise, I attempted suicide, I gave up on life because the burden was too much.

“Life just dey hit me left right and center, life dey turn me round like barber chair. And I felt like the only way to escape is to end the pain,” she said in a video clip shared on her Instagram page.

Asuoha credited a family member’s timely intervention with saving her life. She explained that although life can be challenging, it is filled with different seasons and phases. She encouraged her fans not to resort to suicide when faced with seemingly insurmountable difficulties.

“Suicide is making a permanent decision to a temporary problem. And most of all, hold on to God and do the one your power reach,” the comedienne said.

Asuoha revealed that depression had led her to pursue comedy in 2019. “I discovered my comedy talent through depression. In school, I used to dance professionally, host events, and do stand-up comedy. However, I didn’t take it seriously. Last year, I fell into depression. I didn’t have money, and a lot of things went wrong. I just said to myself, “Why not start making videos to motivate and inspire people in a funny way”? And here I am today.”

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University