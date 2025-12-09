NLC Sets Nationwide Protest For December 17 Over Escalating Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a nationwide protest on December 17, 2025, in response to the country’s worsening security situation and the surge in attacks targeting schools, communities, and citizens.

The announcement came in a communiqué issued following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, December 4, at the NLC Sub-Secretariat in Yaba, Lagos. The decision follows the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi State on November 17, an incident that left two school staff members dead.

The union expressed deep alarm over the rising wave of kidnappings, killings, and other violent acts perpetrated by bandits and armed groups. NEC noted that attacks on schools have reached an unprecedented level, demanding urgent government intervention.

“The NEC-in-Session demands an immediate and thorough investigation into, and prosecution of, all those involved in the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected schools,” the communiqué stated.

The union criticised the government for inadequate protection of schools, particularly those in remote areas and town outskirts. In response, the NLC directed all its affiliates and state councils to mobilise fully for the December 17 protest.

The NEC also reviewed chronic challenges in tertiary education, highlighting underfunding, deteriorating infrastructure, and unpaid staff entitlements. It called on the government to implement fair remuneration structures for academic and non-academic staff, warning against “divide-and-rule” tactics in negotiations with unions.

Regarding the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which began on November 14, the NLC expressed concern over withdrawals by some nurses and warned that it would escalate industrial action if negotiations with the government fail.

The union further urged the immediate revival of the Lagos State Cooperative and Allied Organisations (LASCO) and criticised the Labour Party’s deviation from its working-class principles. NEC called on members to realign the party with labour ideology, integrity, and values, and ordered the withdrawal of NLC members from committees led by Nenadi Usman.

The NEC concluded that failure by the Federal Government to address insecurity, wage compliance, and other pressing labour issues could trigger wider industrial actions across critical sectors, including health and education.

Minimum Wage Push

The NLC reiterated its commitment to enforcing compliance with the N70,000 minimum wage, citing ongoing violations by states and the private sector, and vowed to sustain pressure until the law is fully implemented.