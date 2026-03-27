NITDA assumes control of Nigeria government enterprise architecture system

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 27, 2026

Key Points

National Information Technology Development Agency takes over Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) infrastructure

Project developed in partnership with Korea International Cooperation Agency under e-Government Masterplan 2.0

System aims to enable interoperability, reduce duplication, and improve public service delivery

Main Story

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has formally assumed control of the Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) infrastructure, marking a major step in the country’s digital governance reforms.

The handover, completed in Abuja, concludes a multi-year collaboration between Nigeria and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which provided technical support and capacity development for the initiative. The NGEA forms a core component of Nigeria’s e-Government Masterplan 2.0 (Ne-GMP 2.0), a policy framework designed to modernise public sector IT systems.

The architecture establishes a unified framework for managing government digital resources, ensuring that IT investments are aligned with national priorities. It is expected to enable seamless data exchange across ministries, departments, and agencies, addressing long-standing inefficiencies caused by fragmented systems.

Over the past two and a half years, Nigerian technical teams worked with Korean experts to design the framework, develop reference models, and deploy pilot programmes across key institutions, including the National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and NITDA itself.

The infrastructure is hosted by Galaxy Backbone Limited, providing a secure and centralised platform for government-wide digital integration.

What’s Being Said

“This handover represents a transition from fragmented digital systems to a coordinated national architecture that prioritises efficiency and service delivery,” a senior NITDA official said during the ceremony.

“Nigeria’s enterprise architecture framework is designed to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure sustainable digital governance,” a KOICA representative noted, highlighting the long-term benefits of the partnership.

An independent digital policy analyst added: “If fully implemented, the NGEA could significantly reduce duplication of government IT spending, which has been a persistent issue across MDAs.”

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is expected to drive nationwide adoption through policy enforcement and oversight

NITDA will begin scaling implementation across additional ministries and agencies in 2026

Integration of existing government databases and platforms is expected to proceed in phases over the next 12–24 months

The Bottom Line

Nigeria’s move to centralise its digital architecture signals a shift toward more disciplined IT governance, but the real test will be execution across historically siloed institutions. Without strict compliance and funding continuity, the NGEA risks becoming another underutilised reform framework.