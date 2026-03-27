Nigerian Army launches nationwide academic support program to boost Command School exam success in 2026

Key Points

The Nigerian Army Education Corps has launched a nationwide academic support program for Command Secondary Schools.

The initiative targets SS3 students preparing for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB exams.

Schools are directed to hold revision classes, academic clinics, and teacher training workshops.

A seven-day intensive training program will run between March and April 2026.

The goal is to improve teaching quality and student exam performance nationwide.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC) has introduced a nationwide academic support initiative aimed at improving student performance in Command Secondary Schools across Nigeria.

The program, led by Acting Corps Commander Education, Yushau Dogara Ahmed, focuses on preparing Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) students for major external examinations. These include exams conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

At the official launch, Brigadier General Ahmed directed all Command Secondary Schools to immediately organize structured academic activities that will support both students and teachers.

The initiative includes several key programs such as academic clinics, intensive revision classes, and workshops focused on examination techniques. These activities are designed to help students better understand their subjects, improve how they answer questions, and manage their time effectively during exams.

Experienced education officers and subject specialists are leading the sessions. They provide practical guidance, including how to tackle difficult questions and avoid common mistakes in exams.

The program is not limited to students alone. Teachers are also receiving training to improve their teaching methods and classroom delivery. This ensures that students benefit from clearer explanations and more effective learning strategies.

At the core of the initiative is a seven-day intensive training program scheduled to take place between March and April 2026. During this period, both teachers and SS3 students will engage in focused academic activities aimed at boosting performance.

Overall, the initiative reflects a strong effort by the Nigerian Army to maintain high academic standards in its schools while preparing students for success in critical national examinations.

The Issues

Despite the strong reputation of Command Secondary Schools, many students across Nigeria still face challenges when preparing for external examinations.

Common issues include limited access to targeted revision support, gaps in teaching methods, and poor exam strategies. In many cases, students understand their subjects but struggle to apply their knowledge effectively during exams.

There is also increasing pressure on students to perform well in WAEC, NECO, and JAMB, as these exams play a major role

in determining their future academic and career paths.

For schools, maintaining high performance standards requires continuous improvement in both teaching quality and student support systems. Without regular updates in teaching methods and exam preparation strategies, performance levels can decline.

This initiative directly addresses these challenges by providing structured, practical, and focused academic support.

What’s Being Said

Speaking at the launch, Brigadier General Ahmed emphasized the importance of preparation and quality teaching in achieving academic success.

He noted that the initiative is designed not only to help students pass their exams but to ensure they excel. According to him, improving both teaching effectiveness and student readiness is key to maintaining the reputation of Command Secondary Schools.

Education officers involved in the program have also highlighted the importance of practical learning. They stress that students need more than just theoretical knowledge—they need to understand how to apply what they learn in real exam situations.

Teachers participating in the training sessions have welcomed the initiative, noting that it provides them with updated strategies to better engage students and improve learning outcomes.

What’s Next

The seven-day intensive training program will be implemented across Command Secondary Schools nationwide between March and April 2026.

During this period, schools are expected to fully carry out all planned activities, including revision classes, workshops, and academic clinics.

Education officers will continue to monitor progress and provide support where needed. The results of the initiative are expected to reflect in students’ performance in upcoming WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations later in the year.

If successful, the program could be expanded or repeated in future academic sessions as part of a long-term strategy to sustain academic excellence.

Bottom Line

This initiative goes beyond routine exam preparation—it is a strategic effort to strengthen both teaching and learning in Command Secondary Schools.

By focusing on practical skills, teacher development, and structured revision, the Nigerian Army Education Corps is addressing key gaps in the education system.

If effectively implemented, the program could lead to better exam results, more confident students, and stronger academic outcomes overall.

In simple terms, it shows that with the right support and planning, students can move from just passing exams to truly excelling in them.