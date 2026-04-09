NISO prioritizes SCADA and IoT deployment to stabilize national grid

Keypoints

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) is fast-tracking the implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to enable real-time remote monitoring of the national grid.

is fast-tracking the implementation of the system to enable real-time remote monitoring of the national grid. Managing Director Abdul-Mohammed Bello confirmed that NISO is in the “advanced stages” of deploying telemetry systems and IoT metering across electricity trading points.

confirmed that NISO is in the “advanced stages” of deploying telemetry systems and across electricity trading points. The new infrastructure aims to provide full visibility of the grid—from generation to distribution—by the end of 2026, facilitating real-time market settlements.

Over its first year, NISO has established new governance structures to foster accountability and professionalism across the electricity value chain.

Main Story

The Nigerian power sector is moving toward a more data-driven future as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) accelerates the rollout of critical grid-monitoring technologies.

In a statement marking the agency’s first anniversary, Managing Director Abdul-Mohammed Bello revealed that the completion of the SCADA system is currently a top priority.

This hardware and software framework will allow operators to remotely control and collect data from the grid, reducing the “blind spots” that have historically contributed to system collapses.

Beyond SCADA, NISO is working with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to deploy telemetry and IoT (Internet of Things) metering at key interfaces between generation and transmission. According to Bello, these installations are already “substantial” at most generating units and substations.

Once fully integrated before the end of the year, the system will offer unprecedented visibility, allowing NISO to manage electricity trading and settlements in real time. This technical overhaul is being paired with an Institutional Development plan to ensure that the “transmission expansion plan” is religiously implemented to add value to the national system.

The Issues

The primary challenge remains the legacy infrastructure that has long resisted modernization. While the deployment of IoT and telemetry is a leap forward, NISO must solve the problem of ensuring these high-tech systems are protected from physical vandalism and cyber threats. Furthermore, the transition to “real-time settlements” requires a high degree of transparency and coordination between Generation Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies (DisCos), many of whom have struggled with liquidity and data accuracy in the past.

What’s Being Said

“SCADA is a veritable tool for system operation… we have reached advanced stages in the deployment of the telemetry system,” stated Abdul-Mohammed Bello , MD of NISO.

, MD of NISO. Bello emphasized that the IoT application will ensure “visibility of the national grid from generation through transmission lines, substations, and distribution.”

Industry analysts have noted that a truly “independent” system operator is vital for a competitive electricity market, as it removes the conflict of interest inherent in the old TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) structure.

have noted that a truly “independent” system operator is vital for a competitive electricity market, as it removes the conflict of interest inherent in the old TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) structure. NERC officials have reportedly pledged continued support to ensure the SCADA project meets its 2026 completion deadline to “foster a culture of accountability.”

What’s Next

NISO is expected to complete the substantial installation of IoT meters across all remaining transmission-distribution interfaces by Q4 2026.

The industry will be watching for the first “real-time settlement” reports, which will indicate if the telemetry system is successfully providing the accurate data needed for market efficiency.

Further institutional strengthening is expected as NISO fully decouples its management and governance structures from the TCN to act as a neutral market referee.

Bottom Line

By integrating SCADA and IoT technologies, NISO is building the digital backbone necessary to transform Nigeria’s fragile grid into a modern, transparent, and accountable power market.