NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Advises Precautionary Measures Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting dust haze conditions across the country from Monday through Wednesday, urging the public to adopt necessary precautions.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet stated that moderate dust haze is expected in the northern region on Monday, with visibility ranging between 2 to 5 kilometres, and localised visibility of 1 kilometre or less. Similar conditions are predicted for the North Central states, with visibility also expected to range from 2 to 5 kilometres.

In the southern parts of the country, early morning mist or fog is anticipated over coastal areas, followed by moderate dust haze conditions with visibility ranging between 2 to 5 kilometres throughout the day.

Tuesday Forecast

The agency projected a thick dust haze for the northern region on Tuesday, persisting throughout the forecast period. The central region is expected to experience moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 1 to 3 kilometres. Coastal cities in the south will likely see early morning mist or fog, followed by moderate dust haze conditions with visibility between 1 and 3 kilometres.

Wednesday Outlook

On Wednesday, thick dust haze is forecast for both the northern and central regions, while the southern parts will experience early morning mist or fog, transitioning into moderate dust haze conditions with visibility maintained between 1 and 3 kilometres.

NiMet highlighted the potential health implications of the weather conditions, particularly for individuals with respiratory ailments such as asthma. “Dust particles are in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions,” the agency advised.

Safety Advisory

The agency urged Nigerians to stay updated through its official communication channels and adhere to safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities. Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective flight planning.

Residents are encouraged to access regular weather updates by visiting NiMet’s official website at www.nimet.gov.ng.