Telecom Operators Warn Of Service Disruptions As Rising Costs Strain Sector

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have issued a stark warning about potential service disruptions if tariffs are not adjusted to reflect the surging costs of operations.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, raised the alarm in a statement on Monday, describing the telecom industry as being under immense financial strain.

He attributed the rising operational challenges to factors such as inflation, volatile exchange rates, and soaring energy costs, all of which have intensified in recent months.

Despite these mounting pressures, telecom tariffs have remained unchanged for over a decade, leaving operators struggling to sustain quality services and expand their networks. Adebayo noted that the situation has reached a critical point where operators might be forced to implement “service shedding”—a deliberate reduction of services in certain areas or at specific times of the day.

“If nothing is done, millions could be disconnected, businesses will suffer from a lack of connectivity, and growth in key sectors such as security, healthcare, commerce, and education will be disrupted,” Adebayo warned.

He further explained that the current financial burdens on operators are unsustainable, threatening their ability to modernise infrastructure and maintain critical services. He stressed that these challenges are not temporary and require immediate intervention to ensure the sector’s survival.

The call for a tariff adjustment is not new. ALTON and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) initially proposed the review in April 2024. However, little progress has been made since then.

In a joint statement, the two associations urged the Federal Government to initiate a constructive dialogue with stakeholders to create a framework that balances consumer affordability with the financial sustainability of telecom operators.

The telecom sector, a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy, has maintained tariff stability for 11 years. However, operators warn that without urgent action, the industry’s ability to provide reliable connectivity and drive innovation may collapse, with severe consequences for the nation’s economic and social fabric.

As the operators renew their call for immediate policy reforms, they express hope that proactive measures will secure the sector’s future and prevent disruptions that could affect millions of Nigerians.