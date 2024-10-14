NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms And Rainfall Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting thunderstorms and rainfall across various regions of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the weather report released on Saturday in Abuja, parts of northern, central, and southern Nigeria are expected to experience significant weather activities.

In the northern region, NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and moderate rains on Sunday morning, particularly over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba. As the day progresses, similar weather conditions are anticipated in Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Kebbi, southern Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Borno, and Yobe.

The North-Central region is also expected to experience thunderstorms and moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, affecting areas such as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, and Benue. These weather conditions are likely to continue into the afternoon and evening in the FCT, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger.

For the southern region, morning thunderstorms with light rains are predicted in areas including Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Lagos states.

NiMet advises the public, especially those in affected areas, to remain cautious and take necessary precautions as the weather patterns could potentially disrupt daily activities and transportation routes.

The forecast is part of NiMet’s ongoing efforts to provide timely and accurate weather updates, contributing to safety and preparedness across the country.