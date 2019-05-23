Nigeria’s UK Assets not at Risk of Seizure – AGF

Nigeria’s assets in the UK are not at risk of being seized over judgment fine, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has said.

The minster told journalists in Abuja that the federal government was vigorously defending its interests in the UK.

Malami was reacting to what he described as false assertions widely circulating online that: “If Nigeria fails to pay a judgment fine before February 15, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P & ID) can enforce the award against Nigeria”.

There is an ongoing litigation between P &ID and the federal government that is pending before a court in the United Kingdom and another court in the United States.

“It must be highlighted in the light of the above that neither the United States court nor the United Kingdom court has granted P&ID any enforcement orders against the federal government.

“This is because proceedings are still ongoing with the interests of the government being vigorously defended,” Malami explained.

Malami urged Nigeria’s foreign friends and investors to ignore the malicious reports as the federal government was making efforts through legal and diplomatic channels to resolve the issues in contention between the parties involved in the matter.

