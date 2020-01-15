Nigeria’s Stock Market All-Share Index Dips by 1.18 percent

The stock market traded bearish on Tuesday for the first time this year, as the All-Share index dropped by 1.18% to close at 29,283.25 index points leaving the equity market capitalisation at N15.11 trillion.

The bourse recorded 5,711 deals, trading in 666.78 million unit of shares at N6.52 billion.

Top gainers

Beta Glass Plc top gainers list on the bourse as it gained 9.67% to close at N59 as C & I Leasing followed with 8.89% gain to close at N7.35. Ekocorp Plc recorded 7.22% gain to close at N5.2. Forte Oil gained 5.62%, closed at N17.85 while Cadbury Nigeria rounded off the list with 5.26% gain to close at N10.

Top losers

Tourist Company of Nigeria lost the most in the stock market recording 10% loss to close at N3.15 followed by Nem Insurance, which lost 9.69% to close at N2.05. NPF Microfinance Bank lost 9.56% to close at N1.23 as Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 9.52% to close at N0.38 while Nigerian Breweries rounded off the list with 8.83% loss to close at N51.1.

Top trades by volume

Union Diagnostic led the ranks of actively traded stocks on Tuesday, as it traded 340.2 million units of shares at N71.44 million across 7 deals followed by Zenith Bank, which traded 69.7 million units of shares at N1.51 billion across 683 deals.

UBA traded 38.8 million units of shares valued at N329.15 million across 336 deals as Access Bank traded in 37.3 million units of shares valued at N393.94 million across 458 deals while First Bank Holding capped the list with trades in 21.97 million units of shares at N157.61 million across 327 deals.

Source: Nairametrics