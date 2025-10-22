Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output Declines Amid Maintenance And Asset Recovery

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate output fell to 1.61 million barrels per day (mbpd) in September 2025, a slight dip from 1.65 mbpd recorded in August, according to the latest report from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.).

The figures, published in NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report, reveal a production range between 1.57 mbpd and 1.70 mbpd from January to September — a reflection of persistent pipeline disruptions, crude theft, and production deferments caused by both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance activities.

Natural gas output also saw a decline, falling to 6,284 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in September from 6,949 mmscf/d in August. Despite these setbacks, the company reported N4.3 trillion in total revenue, a N216 billion profit after tax, and N10.07 trillion remitted to the Federation Account between January and August 2025.

The state oil giant attributed the temporary dip in output to planned maintenance exercises, particularly at Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) facilities, alongside the phased reopening of previously shut-in oil fields and delayed startup at OMLs 71 and 72.

Industry insiders confirmed that NNPC Limited initiated extensive scheduled maintenance across major upstream assets connected to the NLNG network, part of a broader strategy to strengthen infrastructure reliability and long-term production capacity.

Energy analyst Dr. Cletus Zanders explained that the short-term production slowdown was an intentional recalibration to improve operational resilience. “You don’t build sustainability by chasing volume alone; maintaining asset integrity ensures stronger performance in the long term,” he noted.

An industry source who spoke anonymously said that production levels are expected to rebound in the fourth quarter as maintenance projects conclude. “This phase is not a setback but a strategic reset,” the source added, emphasizing that the interventions are designed to stabilize Nigeria’s energy sector and ensure consistent output growth moving forward.