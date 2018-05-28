Nigeria’s GDP Per Head To Crumble For Eight Straight Years

Forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has shown that Nigerians will see their real income per head plunge every year until at least 2023, a potentially excruciating squeeze for a country with per capita Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of just $1,994.

If this happen, Africa’s largest economy, will suffer at least eight straight years of declining income per capita

“If the IMF is right that would obviously be awful, a very depressing result,” said John Ashbourne, Africa economist at Capital Economics, a consultancy.

“They have a very rapidly growing population. If they are not able to diversify their economy faster than they have before, a huge number of these people will end up being trapped either in agriculture or low-skilled service jobs.”

The IMF Fund is now calling for urgent action to stem falling living standards and to tackle poverty now, rather than later.