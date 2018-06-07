Nigerians Take to Twitter, Express Disappointment in Super Eagles Performance in Friendly Match

Gernot Rohr’s men ended their preparations for the 2018 World Cup on a losing note against Karel Jarolim’s charges in Austria

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure following the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Tomas Kalas’s first-half effort dashed the hopes of heading to Russia on a winning note, and made it two successive losses for the Super Eagles after a 2-1 loss to England on Saturday.

The display of team at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion has seen fans express concern about the country’s chances in the global showpiece.

Maybe FIFA should help us shift this World Cup to December, #Nigeria is not ready. This is embarrassing #NigeriaCzech #WorldCup2018 #SuperEagles — Crypto_Hustler (@official_Bonex) June 6, 2018

It’s going to be a very cold summer for the Super Eagles in Russia if they continue on this path — Jonathan Akpoborie (@akpoborie) June 6, 2018

Imagine Nigeria has not won any match since the launch of super eagles jersey. Abeg, we don't want our jersey to be brighter than our performance. #NGACZE pic.twitter.com/FJG0jisbOP — Lucius (@Benedichelli) June 6, 2018

I have said it before and will continue to loud it

'THERE IS NO CREATIVITY IN OUR MIDFIELD'

All we have are heavy bodied defensive minded pipo #NGACZE#SuperEagles — PRINCE👑WILLO (@godswill_egwu) June 6, 2018

Super Eagles can only put up surprises at the world cup because based on their recent performances there's nothing to write home about — Tony Deko (@tonydeko) June 6, 2018

Sealed and dusted Super eagles won't play pass gronp stage 😭😭😭 — Rex Amah (@AmahRex) June 6, 2018

Nigerians should just start consoling themselves now oh before the super Eagles reach Russia 🇷🇺 oh.. cos na wiping them go receive oh for world 🌎 cup…

Rubbish super eagles — elnino elborgatti (@Raphael24613429) June 6, 2018

Every woman would want to be wife or girlfriend to the Super Eagles because they have not beat any one in all their friendlies — MR SMART (@Smartnoys) June 6, 2018

Super eagles 🦅 could’ve tell Nigerians earlier that’s how they’re gonna be playing so they’ll find a space for them in Nigerian League #NGACZA#NGRCZA pic.twitter.com/usJ6vuTSNo — Erl_Car’xeeym⚡️😁 (@AlkazimGarba) June 6, 2018

@NGSuperEagles World cup has not even started yet, super eagles has been loosing back to back, I pray we don't take this loosing streak to Rissia — Christopher Michaels (@chrismichf) June 6, 2018

#NGACZE the super eagles that cannor defeat Czech Republic…. Is Dat one super eagles?? pic.twitter.com/VP1oFBDQVA — Nyeks (@francisonyeka73) June 6, 2018

I have given up on this Super Eagles wallahi — Joshua Jesse Kelvin (@JJ_kelvin) June 6, 2018

Trying to understand super eagles team. pic.twitter.com/dM6qwooyHY — odudu Wilson (@oduwils) June 6, 2018

With the rate of poor performances from this super eagles team we just might get evicted before the group stage even begins 😢😢 — Collins Evu 🇳🇬 (@aceblaise_) June 6, 2018