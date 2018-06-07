Nigerians Take to Twitter, Express Disappointment in Super Eagles Performance in Friendly Match

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure following the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Czech Republic on Wednesday.
Tomas Kalas’s first-half effort dashed the hopes of heading to Russia on a winning note, and made it two successive losses for the Super Eagles after a 2-1 loss to England on Saturday.
The display of team at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion has seen fans express concern about the country’s chances in the global showpiece.
Maybe FIFA should help us shift this World Cup to December, #Nigeria is not ready. This is embarrassing #NigeriaCzech #WorldCup2018 #SuperEagles
It’s going to be a very cold summer for the Super Eagles in Russia if they continue on this path
Imagine Nigeria has not won any match since the launch of super eagles jersey. Abeg, we don't want our jersey to be brighter than our performance. #NGACZE pic.twitter.com/FJG0jisbOP
I have said it before and will continue to loud it
'THERE IS NO CREATIVITY IN OUR MIDFIELD'
All we have are heavy bodied defensive minded pipo #NGACZE#SuperEagles
Super Eagles can only put up surprises at the world cup because based on their recent performances there's nothing to write home about
Sealed and dusted Super eagles won't play pass gronp stage 😭😭😭
Nigerians should just start consoling themselves now oh before the super Eagles reach Russia 🇷🇺 oh.. cos na wiping them go receive oh for world 🌎 cup…
Rubbish super eagles
Every woman would want to be wife or girlfriend to the Super Eagles because they have not beat any one in all their friendlies
Super eagles 🦅 could’ve tell Nigerians earlier that’s how they’re gonna be playing so they’ll find a space for them in Nigerian League #NGACZA#NGRCZA pic.twitter.com/usJ6vuTSNo
@NGSuperEagles World cup has not even started yet, super eagles has been loosing back to back, I pray we don't take this loosing streak to Rissia
#NGACZE the super eagles that cannor defeat Czech Republic…. Is Dat one super eagles?? pic.twitter.com/VP1oFBDQVA
I have given up on this Super Eagles wallahi
Trying to understand super eagles team. pic.twitter.com/dM6qwooyHY
With the rate of poor performances from this super eagles team we just might get evicted before the group stage even begins 😢😢
I am not even anticipating anything from Super Eagles at the World Cup. I just want to enjoy football generally.
