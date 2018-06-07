Nigerians Take to Twitter, Express Disappointment in Super Eagles Performance in Friendly Match

Nigerians Take to Twitter, Express Disappointment in Super Eagles Performance in Friendly Match

By
- June 7, 2018
- in World Cup 2018
91
0
Gernot Rohr’s men ended their preparations for the 2018 World Cup on a losing note against Karel Jarolim’s charges in Austria

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure following the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Tomas Kalas’s first-half effort dashed the hopes of heading to Russia on a winning note, and made it two successive losses for the Super Eagles after a 2-1 loss to England on Saturday.

The display of team at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion has seen fans express concern about the country’s chances in the global showpiece.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG Set to Ban Use of Non-bio Degradable Plastic in Nigeria

The federal government through the Ministry of Environment,