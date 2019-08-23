Nigerians Dominate FBI’s List of Online Fraudsters

On Thursday, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.

At a press conference, Nick Hanna, US attorney, said federal authorities apprehended a total of 80 suspects for cyber crime and money laundering, with 57 more being hunted globally.

He had said investigations which began since 2016 showed that the suspects “many of who are from Nigeria” colluded with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said the suspects

Swere involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds – and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million.

The US attorney added the fraud scheme is believed to be “one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history” and that a total of 252 count charges ranging from “conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, aggravated identity theft” had been filed against the suspects.

TheCable sighted a copy of the charge sheet filed before the US district court in California in June 2019.

The sheet, which was signed by Hanna alongside other attorneys, had the nicknames such as “Thank You Jesus”, “Son of God”, American Man”, God is God”, “He is Risen”, alongside the full names of the suspects.

Below are the Nigerians on the list:

S/N SUSPECTS 1 Valentine Iro 2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe 3 Jerry Elo Ikogho 4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi 5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe 6 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus) 7 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu 8 Chuks Eroha 9 Collins Nnaemeka Ojima 10 Uchenna Ochiagha 11 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru 12 Ericson Uche Oforka 13 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha 14 Augustine Nnamdi 15 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka 16 Charles Ohajimkpo 17 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche 18 Chika Augustine Odionyenma 19 Paschal Chima Ogbonna 20 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya 21 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha 22 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka 23 Joshua Aniefiok Awak 24 George Ugochukwu Egwumba 25 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim 26 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor 27 Okay Sam Mal 28 Leslie N. Mba 29 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi 30 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’ 31 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu 32 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike 33 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu 34 Donatus Izunwanne 35 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji 36 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka 37 Chidi Anunobi 38 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo 39 Obinna Christian Onuwa 40 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade 41 Linus Nnamdi Madufor 42 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum 43 Ugochukwu Okereke 44 Fidel Leon Odimara 45 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu 46 Dessi Nzenwah 47 Chimaroke Obasi 48 James Chigozie Agube 49 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie 50 Ogochukwu Ohiri 51 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu 52 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo 53 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu 54 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa 55 Princewill Arinze Duru 56 Desmond Iwu 57 Onyeka Vincent Chika 58 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa 59 Victor Uchenna Aguh 60 Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu 61 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie 62 Williams Obiora Agunwa 63 George Chimezie Dike 64 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu 65 Nwannebuike Osmund 66 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu 67 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah 68 Emeka P. Ejiofor 69 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke 70 Chinedu Bright Ibeto 71 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo 72 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike 73 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki 74 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha 75 Chima Darlington Duru 76 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme 77 Obi Onyedika Madekwe

Source: The Cable