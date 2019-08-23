Nigerians Dominate FBI’s List of Online Fraudsters

On Thursday, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.
At a press conference, Nick Hanna, US attorney, said federal authorities apprehended a total of 80 suspects for cyber crime and money laundering, with 57 more being hunted globally.
He had said investigations which began since 2016 showed that the suspects “many of who are from Nigeria” colluded with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.
He said the suspects
were involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds – and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million.
The US attorney added the fraud scheme is believed to be “one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history” and that a total of 252 count charges ranging from “conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, aggravated identity theft” had been filed against the suspects.
TheCable sighted a copy of the charge sheet filed before the US district court in California in June 2019.
The sheet, which was signed by Hanna alongside other attorneys, had the nicknames such as “Thank You Jesus”, “Son of God”, American Man”, God is God”, “He is Risen”, alongside the full names of the suspects.
Below are the Nigerians on the list:
|S/N
|SUSPECTS
|1
|Valentine Iro
|2
|Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
|3
|Jerry Elo Ikogho
|4
|Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
|5
|Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
|6
|Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
|7
|Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
|8
|Chuks Eroha
|9
|Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
|10
|Uchenna Ochiagha
|11
|Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
|12
|Ericson Uche Oforka
|13
|Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
|14
|Augustine Nnamdi
|15
|Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
|16
|Charles Ohajimkpo
|17
|Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
|18
|Chika Augustine Odionyenma
|19
|Paschal Chima Ogbonna
|20
|Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
|21
|Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
|22
|Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
|23
|Joshua Aniefiok Awak
|24
|George Ugochukwu Egwumba
|25
|Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
|26
|Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
|27
|Okay Sam Mal
|28
|Leslie N. Mba
|29
|Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
|30
|Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
|31
|Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
|32
|Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
|33
|Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
|34
|Donatus Izunwanne
|35
|Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
|36
|Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
|37
|Chidi Anunobi
|38
|Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
|39
|Obinna Christian Onuwa
|40
|Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
|41
|Linus Nnamdi Madufor
|42
|Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
|43
|Ugochukwu Okereke
|44
|Fidel Leon Odimara
|45
|Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
|46
|Dessi Nzenwah
|47
|Chimaroke Obasi
|48
|James Chigozie Agube
|49
|Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
|50
|Ogochukwu Ohiri
|51
|Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
|52
|Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
|53
|Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
|54
|Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
|55
|Princewill Arinze Duru
|56
|Desmond Iwu
|57
|Onyeka Vincent Chika
|58
|Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
|59
|Victor Uchenna Aguh
|60
|Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
|61
|Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
|62
|Williams Obiora Agunwa
|63
|George Chimezie Dike
|64
|Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
|65
|Nwannebuike Osmund
|66
|Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
|67
|Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
|68
|Emeka P. Ejiofor
|69
|Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
|70
|Chinedu Bright Ibeto
|71
|Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
|72
|Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
|73
|Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
|74
|Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
|75
|Chima Darlington Duru
|76
|Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
|77
|Obi Onyedika Madekwe
Source: The Cable