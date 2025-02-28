Nigerian Stock Market Shrinks As Investors Lose N77 Billion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) faced a downturn as investors lost approximately N77 billion due to renewed selling pressure on small-cap stocks. The market, which had gained in the previous session, closed Wednesday on a bearish note, with key performance indicators dropping by 0.11%.

Stockbrokers attributed the decline to profit-taking in small and mid-cap stocks. The NGX All-Share Index fell by 123.53 points to close at 107,675.46. Despite the drop, trading activity surged, with the total volume and value of traded stocks increasing by 72.46% and 13.67%, respectively.

According to a report by Atlass Portfolios Limited, investors exchanged about 423.42 million shares worth N9.57 billion across 11,112 deals.

Market Activity Highlights

Top Traded Stocks by Volume : FCMB led with 24.19% of total shares traded, followed by Zenith Bank (7.89%), AccessCorp (7.38%), Jaiz Bank (5.77%), and Caverton (4.95%).

: FCMB led with 24.19% of total shares traded, followed by Zenith Bank (7.89%), AccessCorp (7.38%), Jaiz Bank (5.77%), and Caverton (4.95%). Top Traded Stocks by Value : Zenith Bank topped the list, accounting for 16.74% of total trade value.

: Zenith Bank topped the list, accounting for 16.74% of total trade value. Top Gainers : PZ and Oando gained 10% each, followed by Honeywell Flour (+9.96%), Caverton (+9.80%), Livestock (+9.35%), and NASCON (+7.14%).

: PZ and Oando gained 10% each, followed by Honeywell Flour (+9.96%), Caverton (+9.80%), Livestock (+9.35%), and NASCON (+7.14%). Top Losers: Fidson Pharmaceuticals led the decliners with a 9.60% drop, followed by Prestige (-7.50%), Lasaco (-6.15%), International Breweries (-4.39%), and NGX Group (-3.23%).

Sector Performance

Most sectors closed in the red:

Insurance : -0.92%

: -0.92% Banking : -0.75%

: -0.75% Industrial Goods : -0.43%

: -0.43% Consumer Goods : -0.17%

: -0.17% Oil & Gas: +0.88% (the only sector that gained)

Overall, the NGX market capitalization dropped by N76.99 billion, closing at N67.10 trillion.