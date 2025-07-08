Nigerian Stock Market Rises By ₦193bn As Banking Sector Drives Gains

The Nigerian stock market opened the new trading week on a strong note, with investor portfolios growing by an estimated ₦193 billion on the back of sustained buying momentum and renewed market optimism. The upward trend at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) marked a continuation of last week’s bullish close, with major market indicators climbing by 0.25%.

This resurgence was largely fueled by heightened demand for top-tier and mid-tier equities across key sectors, reflecting growing investor confidence in the near-term economic outlook.

On Monday, the NGX All-Share Index rose by 305.67 basis points, closing at a new all-time peak of 121,295.33 points, setting a record high for the year.

Despite the bullish sentiment, trading volumes saw a decline of 10.80%, even as transaction values increased by 31.23%. According to Atlass Portfolio Limited, the day’s trading saw approximately 824.10 million shares change hands in 24,042 transactions, with a cumulative value of ₦14.44 billion.

UNIVINSURE dominated the activity chart in terms of volume, accounting for 8.74% of the total shares traded. FCMB followed closely at 7.46%, trailed by JAPAULGOLD (6.49%), ACCESSCORP (5.11%), and AIICO (4.88%).

In terms of value, Nigerian Breweries Plc was the standout performer, making up 16.60% of the total transaction value. Meanwhile, CADBURY, ELLAHLAKES, and TRIPPLEG topped the gainers list with a 10% price increase each.

Other notable gainers included REDSTAREX (+9.92%), NGXGROUP (+9.91%), MEYER (+9.90%), OMATEK (+9.89%), and ACADEMY (+9.89%), among others. In total, 51 stocks appreciated in value while 23 recorded losses.

Sunu Assurance Plc led the decliners’ list with a 10% drop in its share price, followed by PRESTIGE (-9.09%), BERGER (-7.58%), JAPAULGOLD (-6.30%), UCAP (-4.76%), and TRANSCORP (-4.55%).

Sectoral analysis showed a broadly positive market: banking stocks rose 0.94%, consumer goods advanced 0.75%, insurance ticked up 0.39%, and oil & gas added a marginal 0.01%, while the industrial goods sector remained flat.

The total market capitalisation at the NGX climbed by ₦192.85 billion to settle at ₦76.53 trillion, reflecting a strong start to the trading week.