Nigerian startups seek investors as funding reaches $635 million

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 3, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian startups raised $635 million in the first nine months of 2026, more than double the amount recorded in the same period of 2025

Magna Collective brought 26 startups together with 16 venture investors for 61 pre-arranged meetings in Lagos on October 27

The programme will track investment discussions and capital commitments over six months before publishing its findings

Main Story

Nigerian startups are seeking more targeted access to venture capital after raising $635 million in the first nine months of 2026, as funding remains concentrated among a small number of businesses.

The Investor Connection Drive, organised by Magna Collective in Lagos on October 27, brought together 26 startups and 16 venture investors for 61 pre-scheduled, one-to-one meetings. According to Africa: The Big Deal, Nigeria recorded the highest startup funding total in Africa during the period, with more than twice the amount raised in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, the funding was unevenly distributed. Only 77 startups raised at least $100,000, while Moove’s $250 million transaction accounted for almost 40% of the total, according to the figures cited in the report.

The programme used a speed-dating format to match founders with investors based on preferred investment stages, cheque sizes and sector interests. Investors reviewed proposed matches before the meetings, allowing founders to avoid unsolicited introductions.

Kelvin Umechukwu, co-founder and chief executive officer of commerce platform Bumpa, said the pre-screening process made discussions more direct. “The fact that investors have already seen our documents and decided they want to talk to us makes the experience a lot different, more impactful, and direct,” he said.

Participating businesses operate in fintech, healthcare, artificial intelligence, logistics, energy, agriculture and education. More than two-thirds have women in leadership positions, while 11 are alumni of Google programmes, including its Africa accelerator and founder-support initiatives.

Google, the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub and the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation supported the drive. Magna Collective said it would monitor follow-up discussions and capital commitments over the next six months.

What’s Being Said

Lexi Novitske, general partner at Norrsken22, said the matching process helped investors identify companies relevant to their portfolios. “We don’t waste their time. They don’t waste our time. It’s quite efficient, and I think we met some incredible companies that’ll fit nicely into our pipeline,” she said.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google, said suitable funding could help founders accelerate growth. “Great founders build faster when they can reach the right capital at the right time,” he said.

What’s Next

Magna Collective plans to monitor discussions and capital commitments arising from the October 27 meetings over the next six months

The organisation says it will publish findings from that monitoring exercise, although it has not supplied a specific publication date

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s $635 million startup funding total signals a strong recovery, but the concentration of capital in a limited number of businesses points to a continuing access problem. Initiatives that improve the quality of investor-founder matches may help address that gap, but their impact will depend on whether meetings translate into completed investments.