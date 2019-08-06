Nigerian Scientists Lead African Contingents on Next Einstein Forum

Nigeria is leading other African scientists in this year’s Third Class of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Fellows.

Out of 25 strong African scientists selected across 30 countries, six Nigerians emerged as members of the NEF Third Class Fellows.

They are Dr. Ademola Adenle, Dr. Daniel Akinyele, Dr. Obidimma Ezezika, Dr. Blesssing Mbabie, Dr. Ebele Mogo and Dr. Eucharia Nwaichi.

Founder and Chair of the Next Einstein Forum and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), Thierry Zomahoun, who disclosed this yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, said the young scientists’ research work and innovations are contributing to solve Africa’s and the world’s most pressing challenges.

Their research work is in renewable energy, nanomaterials, and nanotechnology, food security, precision medicine, health systems, climate science, and urban planning.

Zomahoun said: “I am excited to announce the third class of NEF Fellows for two reasons. The first is that we are almost at parity, with 11 women in the class. The second is the variety of fields and countries from where the Fellows come from.

“We strongly believe their current and future discoveries will solve global challenges and we are excited to introduce you to them.”

An initiative of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), the NEF will award the NEF Fellows at its NEF Global Gathering 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya on March 10, 2020, under the patronage of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The NEF Fellows will continue the tradition of presenting their groundbreaking research at the global gathering.

NEF Fellows are selected by an International Scientific Programme Committee, using a rigorous process that comprises academic and scientific merit, a strong publication record, patents, awards and a track record of funds independently raised for research.

Fellows are also required to demonstrate the relevance of their research or innovations to humanity’s grand challenges, as well as a passion for raising Africa’s scientific profile and inspiring the next generation of scientific leaders.

The NEF is a platform that connects science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world with the goal to leverage science for human development globally.

The NEF believes that Africa’s contributions to the global scientific community are critical for global progress.

Source: Guardian