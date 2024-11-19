Nigerian Railway Corporation Begins Operations At Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station In Ogun

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) begins operations at the newly inaugurated Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station in Olodo, Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State. The station, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) route, is named in honor of former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

The NRC announces the development through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating:

“Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station (Olodo) is now open for operational use on Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS).”

Strengthening Regional Connectivity

The opening of this station marks a significant step in the NRC’s ongoing efforts to improve rail transportation in Nigeria. Positioned strategically along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor, the station provides modern facilities aimed at enhancing passenger comfort while promoting regional economic growth.

The Lagos-Ibadan Train Service plays a critical role in reducing travel time, alleviating road congestion, and fostering economic activity. The addition of the Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station further bolsters the network’s ability to serve commuters effectively.

Advancing Rail Operations

The NRC continues to expand and optimize its operations for the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service. On October 14, 2024, the corporation issues a three-year license to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to operate freight services along the Lagos-Ibadan railway, making it the first company authorized for such operations in Nigeria.

Valid through October 2027, the license aims to unlock the railway’s economic potential by offering businesses a reliable and cost-effective logistics solution, boosting trade and economic activity along the corridor.

Features of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, completed by CCECC and launched in June 2021, covers 157 kilometers with an additional 7-kilometer branch line. It connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, with trains running at speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

The railway has safely operated for over 1,000 days as of March 2024, transporting more than 2 million passengers. Through technical expertise, staff training, and managerial support, the project has generated employment and developed a skilled workforce in Nigeria’s rail sector.

Enhancing Travel Options

In November 2024, the NRC introduces an extra weekend trip on the Lagos-Ibadan route, increasing Friday and Saturday services from two trips to three. This adjustment meets the rising demand for rail travel and offers passengers greater flexibility.

The Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station’s opening reflects the NRC’s dedication to expanding Nigeria’s rail network, improving commuter experience, and driving sustainable development through enhanced transportation infrastructure.