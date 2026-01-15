Nigerian Legion Seeks Subsidised Farm Inputs For Military Veterans

The Nigerian Legion has commenced discussions with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to secure subsidised farm inputs and implements for military veterans engaged in agriculture, in a bid to support their post-retirement livelihoods.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja during a medical outreach organised for veterans as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Several veterans at the outreach said the rising cost of agricultural inputs was undermining their ability to sustain farming after retirement from active service.

A retired Master Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Emmanuel Waniko, said he turned to farming after leaving the service but was struggling with the escalating prices of fertilisers, agro-chemicals and farm machinery.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritise veteran farmers in agricultural intervention programmes, noting that pension income was no longer sufficient to absorb increasing production costs.

Another retiree, Magaji Abdallah, a retired Master Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army, commended recent reforms in pension administration but appealed for broader welfare support, particularly agricultural assistance for retired personnel living in rural communities.

Responding to the concerns, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mrs Grace Henry, confirmed that the Legion was engaging the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate access to subsidised farm inputs for veterans.

“We have formally applied for fertilisers, agro-chemicals and farming implements, and discussions are ongoing,” Henry said. “Farming is a key area we are advocating for, and we are optimistic that this will yield positive results for our veterans.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwa, said the medical outreach was organised by the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Planning Committee as part of efforts to support retired military personnel.

While the event focused primarily on healthcare, Pheelangwa noted that veterans’ welfare extended beyond medical needs, adding that institutional frameworks were in place to address their long-term social and economic wellbeing, including those who had embraced farming after retirement.

The outreach featured free medical services such as eye screening, blood pressure checks, treatment and referrals for various ailments. In addition, about 100 beneficiaries received 25kg bags of rice at the event.

Stakeholders said access to subsidised agricultural inputs would significantly improve the livelihoods of veterans who rely on farming for sustenance after years of service to the nation.