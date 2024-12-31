Nigerian Leaders Pay Tribute to Former US President, Jimmy Carter

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and former Senator Shehu Sani have joined the global community in mourning the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Carter as a global statesman who exemplified grace, dignity, and humanity. Tinubu lauded Carter’s post-presidential efforts through The Carter Center, which contributed to eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, improving countless lives. He also recalled Carter’s historic 1978 visit to Nigeria, which strengthened US-Africa relations.

“President Carter’s unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, and global health serves as a beacon for leaders worldwide,” Tinubu stated. “His legacy of decency, character, and humanity will continue to inspire generations.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, speaking on Arise News, called Carter a “symbol of power” who wielded authority with humility. Highlighting Carter’s historic role in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and his equitable approach to complex global issues, Obasanjo praised his dedication to humanitarian causes after leaving office.

“Jimmy Carter was a leader who understood power but used it sparingly and wisely,” Obasanjo said. “Even after leaving the presidency, he remained a force for good, dedicating his life to civil rights, democracy, and humanitarian efforts.”

Peter Obi, in his tribute, emphasized Carter’s impact on global health and democracy. “President Carter’s fight against diseases like Guinea worm and river blindness transformed lives in some of the most vulnerable communities in Africa, including Nigeria,” Obi said. “His leadership transcended borders, driven by compassion and a commitment to humanity.”

Former Senator Shehu Sani, writing on X (formerly Twitter), praised Carter as a champion of human rights and a friend of Nigeria. Sani recalled Carter’s visits to Nigeria, including his time as president in 1978 and subsequent engagements, highlighting his dedication to service even after leaving office.

“President Jimmy Carter stood out among US presidents for his honor and commitment to humanity,” Sani wrote. “He was a rare leader who lived a century of impactful service. May his soul rest in peace.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, leaves behind a legacy of global humanitarianism, peace advocacy, and democratic values that continue to inspire leaders and citizens worldwide.