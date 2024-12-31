Tinubu Applauds NNPCL on Warri Refinery Reopening

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) for the successful reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), a milestone he described as a testament to his administration’s commitment to energy security and economic growth.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu celebrated the refinery’s reactivation as a significant achievement, reinforcing public confidence in his leadership. He noted that this follows NNPCL’s earlier success in restarting operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery in November, marking another stride toward enhancing Nigeria’s refining capacity.

“With the Warri Refinery now operating at 60% capacity and producing 125,000 barrels per day, our comprehensive energy plan is steadily on track,” Tinubu remarked. “This development brings immense joy to me and Nigerians as it reflects our vision for a stronger, more self-reliant future.”

The president acknowledged the groundwork laid by the previous All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, which initiated the rehabilitation contracts for Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries. He commended NNPCL’s management, led by Mele Kyari, for its dedication to restoring the nation’s oil refining capacity and positioning Nigeria as a leading energy hub in Africa.

Tinubu also urged NNPCL to expedite the repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery, underscoring his administration’s resolve to achieve full functionality across all state refineries.

The reactivated Warri Refinery will focus on producing essential petroleum products, including straight-run kerosene, automotive gas oil, and various grades of naphtha.

“The restoration of the Warri Refinery signifies hope for a better future,” Tinubu stated. “It is a remarkable way to end the year and a testament to our commitment to transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

The president expressed optimism that these milestones would solidify Nigeria’s reputation as a global energy provider while ensuring energy security for its citizens.