Nigerian Government Received $4.32 billion from Shell in 2017, Says Oil Firm

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has said it paid $4.32 billion to the Nigerian Government in 2017, representing an increase of 19 per cent from the $3.64 billion the oil giant paid in 2016.

The Shell’s Sustainability Report 2017, which was released yesterday, showed that the $4.32 billion paid to Nigeria was the highest paid by the oil giant to any government in the 29 countries covered by the report.

By the report, government includes any national, regional or local authorities of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Shell said it prepared the report in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

The oil giant said the report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings.

The company however, added that payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this report.