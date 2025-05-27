Nigerian Equities Market Records N201bn Loss As MTN And Others Drag Index Lower

The Nigerian equities market wrapped up last week on a bearish note, reflecting a collective dip of N201 billion in investor wealth as telecom giant MTN Nigeria and 40 other equities posted declines. The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 0.62% to close at 109,028.62 points, while the overall market capitalization moderated by 0.29% to settle at ₦68.752 trillion.

Market activity remained robust with a total of 3.9 billion shares exchanged across 105,220 transactions, amounting to a market turnover of ₦74.8 billion. Despite the overall decline, the market breadth was positive, with 52 gainers outperforming 41 losers.

Top 10 Weekly Gainers

Leading the rally was CUTIX Plc, which appreciated by 21.92%, moving from ₦2.60 to close at ₦3.17. It was closely followed by CUSTODIAN (21.45%), Redstar Express (20.90%), JOHNHOLT (20.63%), and EUNISELL (20.47%).

Other notable gainers included:

NESTLE: +19.50%

Regency Alliance: +18.18%

Linkage Assurance: +17.60%

TANTALIZER: +17.39%

ETRANZACT: +15.25%

Top 10 Weekly Losers

NEIMETH Pharmaceuticals led the losers’ chart, shedding 17.03% to close at ₦3.07 from ₦3.70. ABC Transport (-15.59%), Transcorp Hotels (-15.03%), NPF Microfinance Bank (-12.79%), and FTN Cocoa (-11.97%) also posted steep losses.

Additional losers included: