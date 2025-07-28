Nigerian Diaspora Remittances Hit $20.92 Billion In 2024, Surpassing FDI By 400%

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that Nigerians living abroad sent home a staggering $20.92 billion in 2024 via official channels—an amount that surpasses the nation’s foreign direct investment (FDI) by fourfold.

Speaking at the 2025 National Diaspora Day (NDD) and National Merit Award event organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja, President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, described the contribution as a pivotal force in Nigeria’s economic resilience.

This year’s NDD was themed “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth,” reflecting the government’s strategy to deepen diaspora engagement across sectors.

President Tinubu praised NiDCOM for pioneering initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme, Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, and the Diaspora Data Mapping Project. He also acknowledged the role of the annual presidential diaspora town hall meetings in strengthening the government’s engagement with Nigerians abroad.

Highlighting the importance of the diaspora community, Tinubu stated:

“Our brothers and sisters abroad are lifting Nigeria’s image globally. Many of them have become our goodwill ambassadors and are playing transformative roles in healthcare, ICT, agriculture, real estate, transportation, oil and gas, and sports.”

He noted that the inclusion of the National Diaspora Merit Award since 2023 has given a new face to the NDD celebrations.

NiDCOM Chairperson/CEO, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the over 20 million Nigerians living overseas, describing them as resilient, hardworking, and high-achieving professionals breaking barriers across multiple fields.

“Every year, we recognise and honour outstanding individuals and associations in our diaspora who have made valuable contributions both to their host countries and to Nigeria,” Dabiri-Erewa remarked.

She also spotlighted the Badagry Door of Return Festival, held annually in October, as a historical and cultural reconnection of descendants from the transatlantic slave trade era to the ancient city of Badagry.

Ms. Sharon Dimanche, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria, praised NiDCOM for its continued efforts, describing the Nigerian diaspora as key agents of sustainable national development.

Citing the World Bank’s figures, Dimanche said:

“Out of the $905 billion in global remittances in 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for $56 billion, with Nigeria alone attracting $20.93 billion—an 8.9% increase from the previous year.”

She emphasized that beyond financial remittances, Nigerian professionals in health, arts, technology, and education are making waves globally while maintaining strong ties with their homeland. She noted that the diaspora youth, in particular, could be a driving force in pushing innovation and digital transformation in Nigeria.