Nigerian Dancer, Pinki Debbie Breaks World Record For Longest Dance By An Individual

Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Debbie Odumegwu, a.k.a Pinki Debbie, has broken the Guinness World Record for ‘longest dance by an individual’.

Debbie who broke the record on Wednesday, November, 22, in Lagos, started dancing on Nov. 17, at the The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island.

She however continued dancing and pushing to set the remarkable world’s highest ever by going for 150 hours, approximately seven days, set to finish on Friday, November 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the previous world record was 123 hours 15 minutes, approximately five days, and was achieved by Kalamandalam Hemaletha in India, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 in 2010.

Debbie, 22, is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from Covenant University in Ogun State, and she started dancing when she was six years old.