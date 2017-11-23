Crime: Nigerian Singer Burna Boy, On The Run Over alleged robbery

Nigerian Singer and Dancehall star, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, is on the run over alleged robbery and battery.

The songwriter was alleged to have battered and robbed his fellow musician Mr 2Kay, at gun point in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, recently during the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert.

The Lagos State Acting Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi had on Monday, November, 20, declared reggae-dance-hall singer wanted.

Imohimi at a news conference said that four armed robbers carried out the attack and detectives were able to arrest one of their girlfriends identified as ‘Matejero’.

He said that during interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager, Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State.

They confessed to receiving a part payment of N50, 000 before the job and another N50, 000 was paid to the robbers directly by Burna Boy when the job was done.

Burna Boy’s record label Spaceship Entertainment on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the singer honoured the police invitation on Monday and he has been cooperating with the police.

The Lagos state police has however debunked the statement by his (Burna Boy’s) management that he honoured their invitation on Monday.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the PRO Lagos Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said “Burna Boy is yet to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation’’.

“The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father; one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police.

“The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him.

The command also assured that justice will be done.