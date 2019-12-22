Nigerian Bottling Company Excites Trade Partners with End of Year Giveaways

In line with its mission to delight every consumer, win with customers and enrich the lives of people in the community, non-alcoholic beverage giant, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) recently held a series of giveaways and trade incentives to reward its trade partners.

According to the Public Affairs and Communication Director, Mr. Ekuma Eze, as the year draws to an end, the campaign offers NBC the opportunity to express appreciation to its trade partners, by rewarding them for their efforts and commitment to working with the company to accelerate sales volume growth.

Explaining the campaign which ran from Friday, November 9, 2019 to Friday, December 13, 2019, Mr. Eze revealed that its over 280 beneficiaries ranged from Retailers and Hub Owners to Wholesalers and Distributors.

For the Wholesalers campaign, beneficiaries of the giveaways received various gift prizes when they bought specified volumes of 50cl PET Coca-Cola and 60cl PET Fanta and Sprite products. The prizes ranged from pressing irons to electric kettles, radios, blenders and microwaves.

At the end of the campaign, the top three performing wholesalers per region were selected and rewarded with star prizes accordingly; while the best performing wholesaler in each region went home with a 50-inch TV, the first runner-up and second runner-up were also rewarded with Deep Freezers and 3.5KVA Generators respectively.