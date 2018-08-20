Nigerian Banks Recruit More Employees, Records N32.90 Trillion Transactions in Q2 – NBS Report

Nigerian banks are hiring more staff, indicating that the sector is booming.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its latest report that the number of bank staff in the second quarter that ended in June, increased by 13.67 per cent, from 89,608 in first quarter to 101,861.’’

The NBS also said a total volume of 509,668,433 transactions valued at N32.90trn was recorded in the banking sector during the second quarter.

The NBS made this known in its “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength (Q2 2018)’’ report released in Abuja.

According to the report, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded.

It said 217,417,961 volume of ATM transactions valued at N1.6 trillion was recorded in the period under review.

“In terms of credit to private sector, the total value of credit allocated by the bank stood at N15.34trillion as at the second quarter.

“Oil and Gas and Manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.45trillion and N2.02trillion to record the highest credit allocation as at the period under review.

