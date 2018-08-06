3 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Good Logo

A logo must be unique, whimsical yet sophisticated, original, and distinctive. Design a logo that reflects your visions.

In this competent digital world, getting noticed as a new business is tough. A good logo contributes to your business’s visibility and credibility and helps in flourishing your business. Every enterprise has a logo to represent its values and facets of the market and to bring the business effectively to the people. But not all the logos will do the job adequately. Design of a logo usually plays a significant role in setting the benchmark in the ever-competitive market.

Numerous studies have shown that people recognize images faster than text. A poorly thought up logo can easily doom your business whereas; a carefully designed logo can elevate your business reach to your target customers and amplify the worth of your company or product. Memorable logos are 13% more likely to get consumers attention, and 71.6% more likely to get a positive response from consumers. It surely can make a remarkable difference.

Let’s find out why a logo is essential to your business success.

#1: It makes an appealing first impression and cultivates brand loyalty

A first impression lasts! It takes only 50 milliseconds to make a good impact on your potential customer, and the quality of a design can play a significant role. If you want sustainable growth, establish a robust, consistent and memorable first impression. According to a study, it has been estimated that about 48% of the consumers are likely to become loyal to your brand with the first investment. Brand loyalty is something every business needs to foster, and a recognizable logo goes a long way toward its building.

#2: It helps you stand out in the competitive market

Your logo is the visual representation of your brand that enables you to stand out in the competitive landscape. So it’s essential that your logo will be unique and relevant. Design your logo from Professional designers so they will create something that makes a powerful appeal to your business. If you run a small business and have a lack of finance to spend on the designing, then consult the companies that offer logo designing services at a budget-friendly rate by providing discount coupons. In this way, you will get a professionally designed logo without breaking the bank.

#3: It can evoke emotional responses

Logos are the first thing that bridges the emotional connection of your brand with your potential consumers. Colors can play a vital role in developing an emotional tie to a brand. So use the color schemes of logos wisely. According to the data collected from marketing and Entrepreneurship, about 80 percent of consumers think that colors ignite brand recognition, and 93 percent of purchasing decisions depends on visual perceptions.

Summing up in a few words, “Real enterprises have logos.” People expect a reliable business to have a logo that shines. So design a logo that is irresistible and alluring.