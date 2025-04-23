Nigeria Seeks Debt Relief, Inclusive Economic Growth At IMF/World Bank Meetings

The Federal Government has announced its intent to use the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings as a strategic platform to pursue debt relief measures and promote inclusive economic growth.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who is leading Nigeria’s delegation in Washington, D.C., is expected to engage global financial stakeholders on reforms, international cooperation, and long-term economic sustainability.

A statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, highlighted that Edun’s itinerary for the summit includes high-level bilateral discussions with senior figures at the IMF, World Bank, and International Finance Corporation. He is also participating in various roundtables on topics such as debt restructuring, energy transition, and climate finance.

“In light of Nigeria’s economic stabilization over the past year, the government is shifting its focus to achieving inclusive and rapid growth, with a strong emphasis on job creation,” the statement read.

According to Manga, Edun will use the global summit to champion Nigeria’s renewed economic direction — one focused on fiscal discipline, broader social safety nets, and private sector engagement across key industries.

As the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Edun is reportedly advancing reforms designed to build lasting economic strength, lift citizens out of poverty, and ensure equitable, sustainable development.

The Nigerian delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and various multilateral financial institutions.

The Spring Meetings serve as a critical venue for establishing strategic alliances and shaping policies that will influence Nigeria’s future growth trajectory.