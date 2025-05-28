Nigeria Resolves 200,000 Passport Backlogs, Clears ₦28 Billion Debt – Interior Minister

In a significant milestone for public service reform, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the resolution of over 200,000 pending passport applications. The achievement comes as part of a broader initiative to restore efficiency and transparency in the nation’s immigration processes.

Speaking during the Access Bank Guest Lecture Series held in Lagos on Monday, Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the Ministry of Interior has also cleared ₦28 billion in longstanding debts without receiving any supplementary funding from the federal government.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Dare to Dream, Dare to Innovate,” the minister highlighted the importance of visionary leadership and technological integration in resolving systemic bottlenecks.

“Effective leadership is defined by proactive decision-making, not reactive responses. The key questions remain: What is your mission? How do you plan to achieve it? And when is the right moment to act?” he said.

Tunji-Ojo attributed the ministry’s success to the strategic deployment of technology, careful planning, and innovation. Notable initiatives introduced include an enhanced e-visa system, contactless passport renewal solutions tailored for Nigerians in the diaspora, and advanced platforms for tracking passengers in real-time.

Touching on the state of correctional services, the minister lamented the dire conditions of Nigeria’s prisons. He revealed that more than 4,000 inmates are incarcerated solely because they cannot afford fines as low as ₦50,000.

“This is not merely a legal issue — it’s a moral failure. A nation that punishes poverty more harshly than criminality is morally adrift,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

He further revealed that the ministry is collaborating with private donors to secure the release of non-violent offenders. The ministry is also initiating reforms focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment. These efforts include digitized case management systems, skills acquisition programs within correctional facilities, and public-private partnerships aimed at improving prison conditions.

“A prison should reform and rehabilitate, not simply condemn. True justice must be administered with dignity; otherwise, it becomes a form of injustice,” he added.

The Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended Tunji-Ojo’s innovative leadership, stating that “Innovation doesn’t require enormous budgets but bold ideas. The minister has exemplified what transformational public service should look like.”

The event attracted an audience of business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders from across Nigeria, reinforcing Access Bank’s commitment to fostering national dialogue on leadership and service.

Concluding his address, Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to embrace purpose-driven lives and excellence-driven actions.

“Access Bank should transcend its role as a financial institution — it should become a guiding philosophy. Let Nigeria shift from a land of potential to a country of performance. We must refine our talents before exporting them,” he declared.