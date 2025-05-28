CBN Adjusts OMO Bill Rates Amid Surging Market Liquidity

In an effort to manage excess liquidity from maturing instruments, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revised the rates on its open market operations (OMO) bills, offering ₦600 billion in a mid-tenor auction early this week.

The domestic financial system received an inflow of ₦984.22 billion from maturing OMO bills on Tuesday. To sterilize this liquidity and maintain tight monetary conditions, the apex bank rolled out a fresh auction targeted at eligible financial market participants.

Without the fresh issuance of OMO instruments, the financial system could have experienced excessive liquidity, potentially disrupting interest rate stability. The offered ₦600 billion was divided into two tenor segments: 106-day and 169-day maturity OMO bills.

Strong investor appetite was evident, enabling the CBN to lower the spot rate for the 106-day maturity while increasing the rate on the 169-day paper. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy to cut the cost of managing its balance sheet by gradually easing rates on shorter-term instruments.

Investors submitted bids totalling ₦1.14 trillion across the two tenors, although the CBN allotted ₦1.13 trillion. The spot rate on the 106-day maturity paper dropped by 18 basis points, closing at 23.59%, while the 169-day maturity bill saw its spot rate increase by 52 basis points to 24.50%.

Following the auction, secondary market activity reflected stable interest. Traders from Erad Partners Limited noted that the 11 Nov OMO bill was quoted at 24.35/24.20 in the open market.

The prior week saw a bullish trend across OMO maturities, with the average yield on the curve declining by 38 basis points to settle at 26.51% week-on-week. Yield contractions were seen across all tenors: short-term yields decreased by 20 bps to 27.59%, mid-tenor yields dropped 44 bps to 26.35%, and long-dated papers saw a 39 bps dip, closing at 26.37%.