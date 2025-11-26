Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Global Aviation Safety At ICAO Assembly

Nigeria has restated its commitment to global aviation safety regulations as the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led the country’s delegation to the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal, Canada.

The reassurance comes at a time when ICAO is pushing member states to strengthen compliance with international safety, navigation, and security standards. Nigeria has a long history with ICAO, having served on its Council since 1962 and participated in major global aviation reforms. The country is also a signatory to several air law treaties, including the Montreal Protocol, which guides international aviation security and air transport liability rules.

According to a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Keyamo conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill and reaffirmed Nigeria’s alignment with ICAO’s global safety objectives. He congratulated the leadership of the Assembly and commended ICAO for guiding international aviation standards, which shape safety and regulatory frameworks across member countries.

Keyamo highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing investments in airport upgrades, air navigation systems, and aviation security. He noted that Nigeria is strengthening its support for ICAO programmes such as the Global Aviation Safety Plan, Global Air Navigation Plan, and Global Aviation Security Plan. He also reiterated the country’s role as a strong contributor to BAGASOO and BAGAIA, two regional bodies responsible for aviation safety oversight in Africa.

The minister emphasised that Nigeria continues to deepen bilateral and multilateral partnerships. He referenced recent Air Services Agreements with Canada and underscored Nigeria’s support for the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market, both designed to open up African airspace.

Keyamo added that the government is deploying modern security screening systems and expanding the training of aviation security personnel. He also noted Nigeria’s participation in the ICAO Public Key Directory, its implementation of a State Action Plan on emissions reduction, and its involvement in CORSIA. Nigeria is also working with the European Union on Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Looking ahead, the minister urged ICAO to provide greater support to developing countries in safety oversight, climate-resilient infrastructure, and digital transformation. He asked member states to support Nigeria’s bid for re-election into Part II of the ICAO Council. He also invited the global aviation community to attend the first Nigerian International Airshow scheduled for Abuja from 2 to 4 December 2025.

Nigeria later announced a diplomatic win after Engr Mahmoud Ben-Tukur was re-elected into Part II of the ICAO Council. He secured 163 votes out of 185 and will continue serving as Nigeria’s Representative to ICAO. The government described the victory as an affirmation of Nigeria’s contribution to global aviation and a boost for Africa’s influence within the organisation.

Keyamo, who led Nigeria’s campaign for the seat, described the re-election as a proud moment for the nation and the continent. Nigeria joins Egypt, South Africa, and other countries re-elected into Part II, strengthening Africa’s representation in global aviation governance