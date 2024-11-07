FG Directly Disburses N45 Billion To Boost Primary Healthcare Nationwide

The Federal Government, through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, disburses N45 billion to primary healthcare centers across Nigeria. Announcing this on Wednesday at the Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Pate, highlights that funds are allocated directly to over 8,000 healthcare centers to strengthen healthcare access nationwide.

Pate emphasizes the distribution of resources based on equity and population needs, aiming to serve local communities more effectively.

Funding, Facility Upgrades, and Health Workforce Expansion

Dr. Pate states that over the past three years, the government has secured an additional N3 billion in funding, with N2.1 billion confirmed to further support primary healthcare efforts. He notes that numerous healthcare facilities have already seen improvements, with 2,600 centers in advanced stages of upgrades across the states. Plans are also in place to revitalize an additional 2,000 facilities to expand healthcare services.

As part of the push to enhance the health workforce, Pate announces a target to retrain 120,000 frontline health workers, with over 40,000 having already completed the program. Additionally, he shares promising progress in reducing infectious diseases, citing a 40% drop in diarrheal diseases, a 24% decrease in tuberculosis, and a 12% reduction in HIV infections.

Progress in Health Security and Investments in Local Manufacturing

Dr. Pate reports advancements in Nigeria’s health security and notes a positive public perception of the health sector’s direction. “Nearly half of Nigerians support the government’s approach to healthcare, and more than half express confidence in the government’s ability to handle health crises,” he adds.

Following an executive order by the President, at least 40 companies have submitted plans to invest in local pharmaceutical manufacturing. The government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afreximbank for a billion-dollar credit line, which is expected to bolster local production and healthcare infrastructure.

Collective Effort to Reduce Mortality Rates and Improve Health Outcomes

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma raises concerns about persistently high rates of under-five and infant mortality, urging for continued collective action. Although indicators show some improvements, he notes worsening rates in neonatal mortality and malnutrition, underscoring the need for urgent intervention.

Uzodinma calls for collaboration among stakeholders to achieve better health outcomes and emphasizes the governors’ commitment to advancing healthcare reforms. He praises Minister Pate’s dedication to achieving the sector’s compact and confirms that recent engagements with states have helped align goals and responsibilities across the health sector reform process.