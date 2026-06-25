NAHCO renews airline contracts, expands into solar exports

Key points

NAHCO renews contracts with Qatar Airways, Saudia Airlines and ASKY Airlines

Company secures new three-year agreement with FlyGabon

Solar cell exports from Nigeria to the United States begin through NAHCO facilities

Shipments handled by airlines including Lufthansa, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and DHL

Company says expansion supports diversification beyond traditional ground handling services

Main story

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has renewed major airline partnerships and expanded its operations into solar cargo exports as part of its growth strategy.

NAHCO announced contract extensions with Qatar Airways, Saudia Airlines and ASKY Airlines, while also securing a new three-year agreement with FlyGabon. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said the renewals reflected continued confidence in the company’s operational capabilities and service standards.Under the agreements, Qatar Airways extended its partnership with NAHCO for three years, while Saudia Airlines renewed its contract for five years. ASKY Airlines also agreed to continue its relationship with the company for another three years.

Olumekun said FlyGabon’s agreement would run until September 2027 and support the airline’s expanding operations across West, Central and Southern Africa. He noted that the latest agreements followed other contracts secured earlier this year with Air France, KLM, Virgin Atlantic, RwandAir and several other aviation partners. Beyond airline handling services, NAHCO announced the commencement of solar cell exports from Nigeria to the United States through its cargo handling facilities in Lagos.

According to the company, BGE (Nigeria) Solar FZE began exporting solar products in January, with shipments transported by Lufthansa, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and DHL. Olumekun said consignments ranging between 20 and 50 tonnes had already been processed through NAHCO’s facilities.

He added that the company’s growth strategy was being driven by innovation, operational efficiency, technology deployment and customer satisfaction.

The issues

Growth and diversification within Nigeria’s aviation services industry

Rising opportunities in cargo and export logistics

Expansion of Nigeria’s non-oil exports

Increasing role of aviation infrastructure in trade facilitation

Competition among aviation ground handling providers

What’s Being Said

“Leading international and regional airlines continue to place confidence in our operations.” — Olumuyiwa Olumekun, Group Managing Director and CEO of NAHCO, on the renewal of key airline partnerships.

“The aviation sector requires increasingly sophisticated solutions to meet customer expectations.” — Olumekun, explaining the company’s focus on innovation and technology deployment.

“The latest developments reinforced NAHCO’s ambition to diversify beyond ground handling.” — Olumekun, highlighting the strategic significance of the new contracts and solar export business.

“We are fully prepared to exceed the expectations of these new partners.” — Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, on NAHCO’s commitment to service delivery.

What’s Next

NAHCO will continue servicing renewed airline contracts across its network.

FlyGabon’s operations are expected to expand further across African markets under the new agreement.

Solar exports through NAHCO’s cargo facilities could increase as international demand grows.

The company is expected to pursue additional aviation and logistics partnerships as part of its diversification strategy.

Bottom line

NAHCO is strengthening its aviation services business through renewed airline partnerships while positioning itself to benefit from growing cargo and export opportunities, including the emerging solar energy supply chain.