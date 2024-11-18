Nigeria Gears Up For Local Production Of Vehicle Spare Parts — NADDC

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) reveals it is ready to launch local manufacturing of vehicle spare parts, a move aimed at reducing Nigeria’s $1 billion annual expenditure on imports.

Joseph Osanipin, Director General of NADDC, shares this milestone during the conclusion of a two-week automotive engineering and software design training in Abuja. Organized in collaboration with South Korea’s Midas IT Co., the program focuses on Midas NFX software, a cutting-edge tool for advanced design and analysis.

Representing the DG, Fidelis Achiv, NADDC’s Director of Research Design and Development, outlines the council’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s automotive sector. He emphasizes the push to integrate locally manufactured components into vehicle assembly.

“We are striving to achieve 40% locally produced components in vehicle assembly,” says Achiv. “Right now, the assembling in Nigeria contributes little value because most vehicles come in fully built, and only minor reassembly is done. Our goal is to move to a stage where critical processes like welding and parts production are done locally, adding value and creating jobs.

“With over 11 million vehicles on our roads, if Nigeria can excel in producing even 10 high-quality components recognized globally, the market potential is enormous, and the economic impact will be transformative,” he adds.

Boosting Skills and Innovation

The training, which equipped 15 engineers with advanced skills, is a key step toward achieving this vision. Participants learned to design and produce parts, positioning Nigeria to become more self-sufficient in vehicle manufacturing.

Abdul-Lawal Zubair, Managing Director of FAZSAL Nigeria Limited, urges participants to apply their skills practically to address industry challenges. “You’ve gained not just theoretical knowledge but hands-on experience. Be innovative and offer solutions that showcase your expertise. This training can open doors for further opportunities, possibly even advanced sessions in South Korea,” he says.

One participant, Lukman, expresses appreciation for the training, noting its transformative impact. “This program has expanded my thinking. The Midas NFX software is exceptional for design and analysis. We are now better equipped to innovate and contribute to producing what we consume,” he shares.

By fostering local expertise and manufacturing capacity, NADDC is paving the way for Nigeria to reduce its reliance on imported spare parts and create a more sustainable automotive industry.