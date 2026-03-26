Nigeria dominates AfricaTech Award shortlist with 11 startups in innovation rankings

Key Points

VivaTech’s 2026 AfricaTech Award shortlists 30 startups from 34 African countries, out of 260-plus applications

Nigeria tops the list with 11 selected startups, more than a third of the total

Kenya and Egypt follow with four each; FinTech leads by sector with 12 shortlisted ventures

50% of selected startups are founded or co-founded by women; HRTech sector is 69% women-led

Main Story

Nigeria has again asserted its dominance of Africa’s technology innovation landscape, claiming 11 of the 30 slots in VivaTech’s 2026 AfricaTech Award, the continent’s most prominent startup recognition programme run by Europe’s largest technology event.

The shortlist, unveiled in Paris on March 26, 2026, was drawn from more than 260 finalized applications spanning 34 African countries. Nigeria’s 11 selections represent more than a third of the entire Top 30, confirming the country’s sustained lead over other African tech ecosystems at a time of intense continental competition for startup capital and talent.

Kenya and Egypt each secured four shortlisted startups, occupying joint second place, while the remaining 11 spots were distributed across other participating countries.

Sectoral breakdown

This is the fifth edition of the AfricaTech Award and its first to span seven distinct innovation verticals: FinTech, HealthTech, HRTech, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, GreenTech, Agri-FinTech, and Industry Tech, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Logistics.

FinTech led the sectoral count with 12 shortlisted startups, followed by HealthTech with 8 and HRTech with 4. Three quarters of the shortlisted companies are classified as growth-stage or scaling organisations, an indication that the award is tracking execution, not just early-stage promise.

The gender representation data was particularly striking: half of the selected startups are founded or co-founded by women, including HealthTech entrant 10mg Health, EdTech platform IFunza and medical services firm Eight Medical. In the HRTech category specifically, women account for 69% of the workforce across participating startups.

Reading Nigeria’s lead

Nigeria’s sustained position at the top of the AfricaTech rankings reflects deeper structural factors: the country’s large domestic market, a maturing venture capital ecosystem, and a growing cohort of founders who have moved from ideation to scale. The breadth across sectors — Nigerian startups feature across FinTech, HealthTech, GreenTech and Agri-FinTech — suggests the ecosystem is diversifying beyond its traditional fintech concentration.

The agricultural technology and fintech representation is particularly significant. Agri-FinTech, which sits squarely at the intersection of two of Nigeria’s most underfunded yet highest-potential sectors, is now visible enough on the continental stage to draw international recognition at VivaTech.

What’s being said

“I am proud of the reach of the AfricaTech Award. This fifth edition makes it possible to recognize those who are driving innovation on the African continent across a plurality of strategic sectors,” said François Bitouzet, Managing Director of VivaTech. “Organized on the occasion of VivaTech’s 10th anniversary, it is a reminder of the event’s primary objective: to be a platform bringing together European and international tech players to shape the innovation of tomorrow.”

What’s next

The 30 shortlisted startups will compete for the AfricaTech Award at VivaTech, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. The event serves as a direct pipeline to European institutional investors and technology partners, making a strong showing by Nigerian startups consequential beyond the award itself.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s 11-startup showing in the 2026 AfricaTech Top 30 reflects years of ecosystem investment, founder development and capital mobilisation. The country’s position at the head of continental innovation rankings is becoming structural rather than cyclical. The next challenge is ensuring that recognition translates into capital deployment and that scaling companies here build on that momentum.