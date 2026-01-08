Nigeria Customs Introduces Safe Passage Regime For Temporarily Imported Personal Vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of a new framework for granting safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported into, or transiting through, Nigeria by international travellers.

In a statement issued by the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS said the initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions governing temporary admission and vehicle transit. The regime is designed to facilitate seamless cross-border movement while ensuring strict compliance with customs regulations.

Under the policy, which applies to all personal, non-commercial vehicles owned by international travellers, beneficiaries include visitors entering Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or other personal purposes. The Service explained that the scheme is aimed at easing cross-border travel, strengthening Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and reinforcing the country’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.

The NCS noted that the implementation is supported by Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as key international instruments such as the Revised Kyoto Convention, the United Nations TIR Convention of 1975, the Istanbul Convention of 1990, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment. It also aligns with the World Customs Organization’s guidelines on temporary admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) system.

According to the Service, international travellers importing personal vehicles into Nigeria are required to present valid documentation at designated points of entry. These include an international passport, an international driver’s licence, vehicle registration papers, valid insurance, and a CPD.

Upon satisfactory inspection and verification, Customs officials will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days, with details electronically captured. Travellers may apply for a one-time extension of up to 30 days, subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.

Vehicles admitted under the regime are allowed unrestricted movement within Nigeria but are strictly prohibited from being sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes.

At the point of exit, travellers must present the vehicle along with the approved Temporary Admission Declaration. In the event of an accident, theft, or mechanical breakdown, affected individuals are required to promptly notify the nearest Customs office for proper documentation and guidance.

The Nigeria Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the facilitation of legitimate travel, stressing that the initiative further enhances Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation while improving security and operational efficiency in customs administration.