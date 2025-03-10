Nigeria Customs Introduces Automated Transire Process To Boost Trade Efficiency, Sensitises Officers And Stakeholders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced an Automated Transire Process (ATP), designed to enhance trade efficiency, reduce delays, and curb cargo diversion.

Speaking at a sensitisation at Apapa Area Command, on Thursday, 10 March, 2025, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Assistant Controller General of Customs (ACG) Charles Orbih, described the automation as a transformative shift for the NCS.

He said, “This is not just a technological upgrade; it is a strategic shift designed to position the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria at the forefront of global trade efficiency, security, and transparency.”

“The Automated Transire Process, developed in-house by NCS ICT officers, is expected to significantly reduce customs clearance times, enhance tracking, and improve accountability”, he explained.

ACG Orbih highlighted that real-time tracking and data transparency would minimise the risk of cargo diversion and improve stakeholders’ confidence in the system.

He noted that faster access to goods at ports and terminals would benefit importers, exporters, and all parties involved in the logistics chain.

The Zonal Coordinator recalled that the automation project stemmed from a directive issued during last year’s CGC conference, where the ICT modernisation team was tasked with automating the transire process by the first quarter of 2025, which has now come to fruition.

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of ICT/Modernisation, DCG Kikilemo Adeola, represented by ACG Zanna Jaji, further elaborated on the project’s benefits.

“This system will enhance efficiency and transparency, improve revenue collection, and minimise opportunities for corruption by ensuring a fair and predictable process,”

He acknowledged the automation would strengthen Nigeria’s position in global trade and promote international best practices.

ACG Jaji emphasised that the rollout would be gradual, starting with a user acceptance test and a pilot phase at one of the bonded terminals.

“We cannot just roll it out immediately. We need to engage stakeholders, conduct hands-on testing, and refine the system based on feedback.”

During the feedback session, Area Controllers within the Apapa environs highlighted the need to incorporate all relevant units, and address the absence of a watchlist feature.

Stakeholders also sought clarity on the official launch date and requested adjustments to better align with operational needs.

The team leader, ATP developer, Assistant Controller Usman Abba, assured attendees that the system would incorporate all relevant units, departments, and commands before full implementation.