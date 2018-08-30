Nigeria, Britain Sign Bilateral Agreements on Trade, Security

The Nigerian Government and the United Kingdom have signed bilateral agreements in the areas of defence and security partnership, as well as a comprehensive agreement on economic development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this to reporters at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the minister, the agreements between both countries cover a wide range of aspects.

The agreements followed a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and British Prime Minister, Theresa May, at the State House in the nation’s capital.

Earlier, President Buhari commended Britain for its support in the area of security, especially in the fight against insurgency in the North East, as well as the improved trade relations between both countries.

He also assured May of his commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2019 and commended UK’s support at strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

“I assure you that I’m all out for free, fair and credible elections. I’m very pleased that my party is doing very well,” the President was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“The High Commissioner will brief you more. The recent successes in polls in Katsina, Bauchi, and Kogi have boosted our morale greatly. Nigeria has accepted multiparty democracy and that is putting politicians on their toes, forcing them to work harder,” the President informed the British PM.

In her response, the British Prime Minister explained that security and defence cooperation was a very important step to address Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa.

She also welcomed the assurance by the Nigerian government on credible elections in 2019.

May said she was pleased to be in Abuja to continue the “excellent discussions” she started with President Buhari in London in April, particularly on security, trade, asset recovery and the fight against corruption.