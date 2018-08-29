Theresa May Arrives Nigeria, Holds Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital as part of her 3-day official visit to Africa.

May was received at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari at about some minutes after 1pm.

The two leaders held a brief meeting expected to boost the bilateral relationship between the countries.

May was in South Africa on Tuesday and is expected to be Kenya on Thursday where she will round off her three-day visit to Africa.

As at the time of filing this report, May is already heading to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city where is expected to be received by governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Britain has been accused of not doing enough in supporting her former colonies despite being member of Commonwealth group.