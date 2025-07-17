Nigeria Breaks OPEC Production Cap For Second Time In 2025

Nigeria has once again surpassed its crude oil production quota set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), reaching a daily output of 1.505 million barrels in June 2025.

According to the July 2025 edition of OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), this marks the second instance this year that Nigeria has exceeded its assigned cap of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd). The first occurrence was recorded in January.

Figures from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for June show that the country averaged a daily production of 1,505,474 barrels, amounting to 100.4% of its OPEC target.

The NUPRC also disclosed that Nigeria’s total crude oil and condensate output ranged between 1.61 million bpd and a peak of 1.82 million bpd during the month. Overall daily average production stood at approximately 1.697 million barrels per day, comprising 1.505 million barrels of crude oil and 191,572 barrels of condensate.

This production figure represents a notable improvement compared to the output in March, which dipped to 1.60 million bpd, and slightly higher than the 1.65 million bpd reported in May.

OPEC’s broader June production statistics, based on direct communication with member states, indicated Saudi Arabia produced 9.360 million bpd, Iraq 3.627 million bpd, and the United Arab Emirates 3.033 million bpd. Other countries reported the following outputs: Kuwait – 2.420 million bpd, Libya – 1.367 million bpd, and Venezuela – 1.069 million bpd.

This upward trend signals a potential rebound in Nigeria’s oil sector, amid ongoing efforts to stabilize output and attract foreign investments.