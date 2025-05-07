Nigeria, Brazil To Reassess Bilateral Air Services Agreement

Nigeria and Brazil are set to review their existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to pave the way for direct flight operations between the two countries. This was disclosed in Abuja by Mr. Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

According to the statement, the BASA review is a key item on the agenda during the minister’s official visit to Brazil, where he will meet with his Brazilian counterpart, Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho.

“The purpose of the meeting is to review the BASA to enable the immediate commencement of direct flight operations between Nigeria and Brazil,” Moshood said. “This historic move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.”

He added that the initiative is expected to boost international trade and deepen diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and South America.

During the visit, Keyamo and his delegation also held high-level discussions with Embraer, a global aircraft manufacturer and leasing firm, at its headquarters in São José dos Campos, São Paulo State.

Moshood noted that the talks focused on supporting Nigeria’s aviation sector by leveraging Embraer’s extensive network of aircraft lessors and financial institutions.

“The goal is to empower Nigerian airline operators with improved access to modern aircraft, favorable leasing terms, and credible financing options,” he said.

The partnership with Embraer is seen as a strategic step toward strengthening Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem and enhancing operational capacity for local carriers.