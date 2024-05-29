NGX Investors Sees N294bn Gain

Tuesday’s stock market gains for equity investors total N294 billion as a result of ongoing interest in medium-sized and big businesses. Consequently, market capitalization closed at N55.653 trillion, up N294 billion from its starting point of N55.359 trillion.

In addition, the All-Share Index increased by 520 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 98,383.04, up from Monday’s closing value of 97,863.34. As a result, the return for the year to date rose to 31.57%.

The market moved into positive territory thanks to gains in top-performing stocks including Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Dangote Sugar, Transnational Corporation, Axa Mansard, PZ, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). The market breadth was favorable, consisting of 14 losers and 28 winners.

Dangote Sugar led the gainers’ table with a 10 per cent increase to close at N42.90, followed by Morison Industries Plc and National Salt Company, each rising by 9.88 per cent to close at N4.45 and N37.25 per share, respectively.

PZ appreciated by 9.60 per cent to close at N21.70, while Transnational Corporation added 8.57 per cent to close at N11.40 per share.

On the flip side, Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the losers’ chart with a 9.52 per cent decline to close at 38k, followed by Universal Insurance with an 8.33 per cent drop to close at 33k per share.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc led the volume chart with 277.53 million shares worth N682.72 million, while Access Corporation followed with 81.34 million shares valued at N1.39 billion.

FBN Holdings traded 31.51 million shares worth N683.95 million, UBA transacted 21.98 million shares worth N458.45 million, and Zenith Bank sold 13.83 million shares worth N429.57 million. Analysis of market activities showed a higher trade turnover relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 10.85 per cent.

A total of 559.61 million shares valued at N6.58 billion were exchanged in 7,990 deals, compared to 366.98 million shares valued at N5.94 billion exchanged in 8,031 deals in the previous session.

