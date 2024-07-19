NGX Equities Market Cap Closes N57 trillion As Investors Make N263bn

On Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) equity market capitalization approached N57 trillion, a significant increase of around N263 billion over the previous day on the local exchange.

With a gain of 0.47%, the NGX All-Share Index closed the day higher at 100,503.21 points. A number of mid-to high-cap stocks witnessed purchasing activity in the market, including AIRTELAFRI 4.76%, OANDO 9.76%, and UCAP 9.92%.

Atlass Portfolio Limited noted in its market update that three listed businesses on the Nigerian Exchange had delisted, which was the reason for the discrepancy between the indices.

All stock trading was suspended when Niger Insurance Plc, Resort Savings and Loans Plc, and RAK Unity Petroleum Plc were removed off the NGX platform.

Today, market activities inched lower, as the total volume and total value traded for the day decreased by -64.27% and -17.30% respectively. Stockbrokers said approximately 392.80 million units valued at ₦8,333.02 million were transacted across 9,013 deals.

GTCO was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 10.13% of the total volume of traded, followed by VERITASKAP (9.19%), FCMB (8.05%), UBA (7.49%), and CUTIX (7.30%). AIRTELAFRI emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 26.95% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

UCAP topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.92 percent, trailed by OANDO which surged by 9.76%. Other gainers include AFRIPRUD (+9.55%), LEARNAFRCA (+9.38%), ABCTRANS (+9.09%), RTBRISCOE (+9.09%), and eighteen others.

Twenty-eight stocks depreciated, according to data from the local bourse. LINKASSURE and VERITASKAP were the top losers, with a price depreciation of -10.00% each.

Other decliners are VITAFOAM (-9.67%), ZENITHBANK (-7.00%), LIVESTOCK (-6.84%), FBNH (-4.00%), and FIDELITYBK (-1.86%) also dipped in price. The trading update showed that the market breadth closed negative, recording 24 gainers and 28 losers. Meanwhile, sectoral performance was positive

The Insurance (-2.35%) and Banking (-2.28%) indices closed bearish due to profit-taking actions in CORNERST (-5.71%) and ZENITHBANK (-7.00%). Elsewhere, the Oil & Gas (+0.19%), Consumer Goods (+0.07%), and Industrial Goods (+0.01%) indices closed in the green, buoyed by positive sentiments in OANDO (+9.76%), FLOURMILL (+2.51%), and NAHCO (+2.97%), respectively.

