NFF crisis deepens as Gusau, eight board members reportedly resign

Key points

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and several executive committee members have reportedly resigned.

Eight of the federation’s 13 board members are said to have stepped down amid mounting criticism.

The development could affect the NFF’s planned Sept. 27 elections and the federation’s leadership structure.

Main story

The crisis in Nigerian football has deepened following the reported resignation of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau and several members of the federation’s executive committee.

The development comes amid growing criticism of the NFF’s management and a series of setbacks involving Nigeria’s national teams, including the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

According to the report, eight of the 13 members of the NFF board have allegedly resigned, potentially creating uncertainty over the federation’s leadership and its scheduled elections.

The Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup has intensified pressure on the federation. Nigeria lost 2-1 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in a qualification playoff after failing to secure automatic qualification.

The result ended Nigeria’s record of appearing at every edition of the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

The NFF has also faced scrutiny over the management of funds provided for the national teams. The report said the Department of State Services (DSS) had commenced an examination of the use of a N17 billion intervention fund approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 to settle outstanding wages, bonuses and other payments owed to national team players.

The reported investigation has added to longstanding concerns over the administration and financing of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for successive editions of the FIFA World Cup has further increased pressure on the federation’s leadership.

The reported departures also come ahead of the NFF’s planned Sept. 27 elections in Lafia, Nasarawa State, raising questions about how the federation will be managed if the resignations are confirmed.

The issues

The immediate issue is the reported loss of more than half of the NFF’s 13-member board, which could create a leadership vacuum and complicate preparations for the September elections.

The resignations also come at a time when the federation is under pressure over the performance of Nigeria’s national teams. The Super Falcons’ failure to reach the 2027 Women’s World Cup is particularly significant because Nigeria had qualified for every previous edition of the competition.

Financial accountability is another major concern. The reported DSS examination of the N17 billion intervention fund has placed renewed attention on how government funds allocated to national teams were managed.

The situation is further complicated by the NFF’s failure to publicly clarify the number of officials who have resigned, the circumstances surrounding their departures and the arrangements that would govern the federation pending the elections.

What’s next

The NFF is expected to clarify the reported resignations and indicate how its affairs will be managed if the departures are confirmed.

The development could also affect preparations for the Sept. 27 elective congress in Lafia, particularly if the reported resignations alter the federation’s ability to conduct its affairs.

Attention will also remain on the reported DSS examination of the N17 billion intervention fund and whether it produces further findings concerning the management of funds released for Nigeria’s national teams.

Bottom line

The reported resignations mark a significant escalation of the leadership crisis facing Nigerian football. With the NFF already under pressure over national-team performances, financial scrutiny and the upcoming elections, the federation now faces the task of clarifying its leadership position and restoring confidence in its administration.