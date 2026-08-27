Disability advocates commend FAAN over improved airport accessibility

Key points

Disability advocates have commended the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for improvements in services for persons with disabilities and reduced mobility.

The advocates said accessibility should cover the entire passenger journey rather than focus only on ramps and wheelchairs.

They called for greater reliability, maintenance of equipment, coordinated assistance and clear accountability when accessibility services fail.

Main story

The Disability Advocate Team has commended the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation stakeholders for progress in improving accessibility and services for persons with disabilities at Nigerian airports.

The advocates gave the commendation during an engagement involving FAAN, disability advocates and other stakeholders in the aviation sector.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Abiodun Ozurumba, Team Lead, Project Elevate, and Dr Chike Okogwu, a disability inclusion advocate, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The advocates said FAAN and other stakeholders had continued to engage disability advocates on ways to improve the aviation system, describing the willingness to listen and make improvements as deserving of recognition.

They, however, said airport accessibility should not be measured only by the installation of ramps or provision of wheelchairs.

According to them, true accessibility means that passengers with disabilities can navigate the entire airport journey safely, independently and with dignity.

They said this should cover the process from arrival at the airport, parking or drop-off, check-in, security and boarding to disembarkation, baggage collection and departure from the terminal.

The advocates said the growing focus on Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs), alongside Persons with Disabilities, was therefore important to improving the passenger experience.

They noted that FAAN had made progress, citing its August 2025 announcement of enhanced wheelchair and special assistance services for passengers with disabilities, elderly travellers and others requiring mobility support.

According to them, the service was designed to cover passengers from check-in through boarding and upon arrival.

They also cited reported improvements in responsiveness to travellers with reduced mobility, including dedicated assistance channels at major international airports.

The advocates said the progress should be recognised while acknowledging that more work remained to be done.

They also pointed to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, which provides protections against discrimination and a framework for inclusion, as well as the Persons with Disabilities (Accessibility) Regulations, 2023.

They said the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) was responsible for promoting, protecting and enforcing the rights of persons with disabilities.

The advocates, however, said the challenge was to translate the laws and regulations into consistent experiences for passengers.

The issues

The advocates identified reliability as a key priority in the next phase of improving accessibility at Nigerian airports.

They said accessibility equipment must be available, properly maintained and supported by staff who know how to operate it.

They also called for better coordination of assistance, saying passenger requests should be communicated effectively across the relevant service chain.

Clear accountability is also required when accessibility services fail, while the needs of passengers should remain at the centre of the system.

The advocates stressed that FAAN must continue to provide leadership while ensuring that airlines fulfil their responsibilities towards passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility.

What’s being said

“We are not where we want to be yet but we are definitely not where we used to be. That distinction matters.” — Disability Advocate Team

“Accessibility is not something that can be achieved by installing a ramp or providing a wheelchair and declaring victory.” — Disability Advocate Team

“Constructive advocacy is not about attacking every institution that has shortcomings.” — Disability Advocate Team

“Passenger must be at the centre.” — Disability Advocate Team

What’s next

The advocates called for continued engagement among FAAN, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), airlines, ground handlers and disability stakeholders to improve accessibility across airports.

They said future efforts should focus on ensuring that equipment and assistance services are consistently available, properly maintained and effectively coordinated.

They also urged aviation institutions to strengthen accountability and ensure that existing disability laws and regulations translate into reliable services for passengers.

Bottom line

Disability advocates said FAAN had made progress in improving airport accessibility but stressed that the next stage should focus on making those improvements reliable and consistent throughout the passenger journey.