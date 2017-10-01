New Boss Appointed For NAFDAC

Dr Abubakar Jimoh, the Spokesperson of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says Mr Ademola Magbojuri has taken over from Mrs Yetunde Oni as Acting Director-General (DG).

Jimoh disclosed this while reacting to the conflicting reports in the media over the retirement of Oni in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that the immediate past acting director-general reached the retirement age of 60 years on Sept. 21, and Federal Government directed that the most senior director in the the agency takes charge.

He said that Magbojuri, who would pilot the affairs of NAFDAC until a substantive D-G is appointed, had received handing over notes on Friday.

Magbojuri, until this appointment, was in charge of NAFDAC’s training and research institute in Kaduna.

NAN observed that as at Friday, the NAFDAC head office in Abuja was still sealed by the union that is agitating over non-payment of allowances and appointment of either an acting or substantive D-G.

Recall that NAFDAC’s Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria started an industrial action on Sept. 22, over improved allowances and appointment of the new DG of the agency.

The Vice President of the union, Mr Idzi Isua, told NAN on Friday that they were around the office to ensure total compliance by the members.

Isua said that the union was demanding for an allowance known as a specific allowance which other agencies in the same salary structure with NAFDAC were benefitting.